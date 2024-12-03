Woman pleads guilty to deadly wedding night golf cart crash

A woman about to stand trial for the deadly golf cart crash that killed a bride hours after being married pleaded guilty on Monday.

Jamie Lee Komoroski was driving her car at 65 mph in a 25 mph zone when she crashed into newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson. The couple were riding in a golf cart as they left their wedding reception in Folly Beach, South Carolina, in April 2023, WSOC reported.

Miller had blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene while Hutchinson had a brain injury and several broken bones, NBC News reported. Two other people in the cart were also injured.

Komoroski had been charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of felony driving under the influence. Her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, police said.

On Monday she pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence, death results; reckless homicide and two counts of driving under the influence causing greater bodily injury, according to online court records. A judge sentenced Komoroski to 25 years for the felony DUI count and 10-year- and 15-year-concurrent sentences for the other counts, WSOC and NBC News reported.

Komoroski said she “chose to drink and drive” and apologized for her “inconsiderate and thoughtless actions,” USA Today reported. She also said she was addicted to alcohol at the time of the crash.

“Unfortunately, it took this incredible tragedy and terrible incident to wake me up to the extent of my addiction,” Komoroski said. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Hopefully, one day you will be able to forgive me but I know forgiveness must be earned.”

Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit and reached a settlement with Enterprise Rental Cars, which rented the car to Komoroski, and several bars that served Komoroski, WCSC reported. The court awarded $1.3 million in the suit.





