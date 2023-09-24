Woman gave birth to 3 babies in 4 years; the children have the same birthday

Sept. 3 coincidence: File photo. A family in Florida celebrated the birth of their third child -- who, like their other two daughters, were born on Sept. 3. (Betsie Van Der Meer/Getty Images)

OCALA, Fla. — Good things come in threes for a north-central Florida couple. They have three daughters, and all were born on Sept. 3.

Sauhry Turner gave birth to all three girls at AdventHealth Ocala hospital, The Washington Post reported. Jasmine was born in 2020, Jessica was born in 2021 and Juliet entered the world three weeks ago -- on Sept. 3, of course.

“For whatever reason, Sept. 3 has become our family’s lucky day,” Jeremy Turner told the newspaper.

The medical staff at the hospital was incredulous about the coincidence. Jeremy Turner said the doctors told the couple they had never seen an instance like this before, according to “Good Morning America.”

“It was like deja vu all over again,” Jeremy Turner told WCJB-TV. “Everybody was shocked and surprised, they couldn’t even believe it.”

The phenomenon is rare, but it happened as recently as 2021, when three of the youngest children of Mariah and Jonathan Hornok of Texarkana, Texas, were born on the same day during the first week of June. At the time, the couple declined to give the exact day of birth, noting only that each child was born on the same day, but three years apart. Each child was born in a different city.

A family from Pakistan holds a Guinness World Record for having nine family members with the same birthday. In the U.S., Kristin and Nick Lammert of Oviedo, Florida celebrated Aug. 25, the birth dates of their three children, three years apart, according to “Good Morning America.”

Britt and Chris Bernard of Minneapolis had three children, all born on April 6 and two years apart, according to the Star Tribune.

The Turners have the unusual distinction of having all three children born on the same day, in the same city and in the same hospital.

“I’m on cloud nine right now. I’m the happiest father in Ocala,” Jeremy Turner told “Good Morning America.”