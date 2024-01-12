Woman accused of killing her mother during an argument, officials say A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of her mother in Brevard County, Florida earlier this week. (Brevard County Sheriff’s Office/Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of her mother in Brevard County, Florida earlier this week.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Kelly Tinsley, 49, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of her mother, Cheryl Meurer. Tinsley was charged with manslaughter reclassified with the use of a weapon.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies were called out to a house on Seagull Drive in Barefoot Bay around 5 a.m. Tuesday in regards to an injured woman, WFTV reported.

When deputies arrived at the house, they found Meurer dead with multiple stab wounds, according to the news outlet.

Investigators learned that Tinsley and the victim were involved in a physical altercation, the sheriff’s office said. That altercation lead to the victim being stabbed to death.

The sheriff’s office said Tinsley is being held on no bond status.

