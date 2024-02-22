Woman accused of impersonating FBI agent, attempting to close down Waffle House

Waffle House: A woman was arrested at a Waffle House in East Tennessee after she allegedly claimed to be an FBI agent. (Jason Davis/Getty Images )

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee woman claimed to be an FBI agent and attempted to close down a Waffle House because its workers allegedly sold drugs from the back door of the restaurant, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Kimberly Michelle Gonzalez, 60, of Madisonville, was charged with criminal impersonation, according to Monroe County online court records.

Madisonville police Officer Andy Cline said he went to the restaurant on U.S. 411 in Madisonville shortly after 8 a.m. EST on Feb. 11, The Advocate & Democrat reported. The officer said he was told by an employee of the restaurant that a woman was inside, claiming to be an FBI agent.

The woman allegedly said that she had come to the Waffle House to shut down the restaurant because drugs were being sold in the rear of the business, according to the newspaper.

The employee allegedly said that she asked Gonzalez to produce some identification, and the woman showed her a brown notebook with a Tennessee badge on it, according to The Advocate & Democrat. When the employee pressed Gonzalez to produce a real badge, the woman allegedly refused.

When Cline interviewed Gonzalez, she allegedly repeated the story that she worked for the FBI, the newspaper reported.

Cline said he spoke with another witness who confirmed that Gonzalez claimed to be a federal agent.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail, with bail set at $1,000 during an arraignment on Feb. 12, online court records show. As of Wednesday night, jail records indicated that she was no longer in custody.

© 2024 Cox Media Group