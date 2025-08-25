‘WKRP’ actress Loni Anderson’s cause of death revealed

FILE PHOTO: Loni Anderson, attends Stars From "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Honor Blue Star Families Military Spouses, Who Will Receive The Gift Of A Lifetime at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Anderson died on Aug. 3 at the age of 79. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The cause of death for “WKRP in Cincinnati” star Loni Anderson has been determined.

Anderson died of an aggressive form of cancer, TMZ reported.

Her death certificate said she died from metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma.

No other contributing factors were listed, and she was cremated and buried on Aug. 7 in Hollywood, People magazine reported.

Her publicist said Anderson, 79, died on Aug. 3 after a prolonged illness, Fox News reported.

She had been hospitalized and surrounded by family when she died.

Anderson was best known as the secretary for the fictional radio station WKRP in the show, which aired in the late 1970s and early 1980s. She had also appeared on “The Love Boat,” “Three’s Company,” and “The Incredible Hulk” before she hit it big on WKRP, where she had three Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations, Fox News and People reported.

She had been married to actor Burt Reynolds but divorced after five years, TMZ reported.

