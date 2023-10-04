Who could be the next House speaker? Candidates start to emerge

Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., celebrates while holding the Speaker's gavel after being elected as Speaker in the House at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 07, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images, File)

Names have begun to surface in the race for the House speakership following the historic ouster Tuesday of Kevin McCarthy.

The California Republican was removed from his seat when the House voted 216-210 in favor of a “motion to vacate.” After the vote, McCarthy said he did not plan to seek the speakership again.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., was named as McCarthy’s temporary replacement ahead of an expected vote for a new speaker next week.

Who has joined the race to become the next House speaker? Here’s what we know:

Rep. Jim Jordan

In a letter to colleagues shared on social media on Wednesday, the Ohio Republican asked his colleagues to support him in a bid for the speaker’s gavel.

“The problems we face are challenging, but they are not insurmountable,” Jordan wrote. “We can focus on the changes that improve the country and unite us in offering real solutions. But no matter what we do, we must do it together as a conference. I respectfully ask for your support for Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

Jordan, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, has represented Ohio’s 4th congressional district since 2007. He was a founding member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus and served as its first chairman.

Rep. Steve Scalise

The Louisiana Republican asked his colleagues for support in a letter shared Wednesday on social media.

“This next chapter won’t be easy, but I know what it takes to fight and I am prepared for the battles that lie ahead,” Scalise wrote. “I humbly ask you for your support on this mission to be your Speaker of the House.”

It is with a strong sense of responsibility and purpose that I seek the House Republican Conference’s nomination for Speaker of the House.



Read my letter to my colleagues: pic.twitter.com/G6YDd2SjCD — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 4, 2023

Scalise, who holds the second highest post in House Republican leadership as the House majority leader, was elected to represent the Louisiana’s 1st congressional district in 2008. He served as House majority whip from 2019 to 2022. In 2017, Scalise was shot and injured when a gunman opened fire during a practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.