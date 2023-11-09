Wendy’s to offer free nuggets every Wednesday; treats from other chains

Wendy's offering free nuggets FILE PHOTO: Wendy’s will be offering a sweet treat for those out and about during holiday shopping season. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Wendy’s will be offering a sweet treat for those out and about during the holiday shopping season.

Every Wednesday until the end of the year, the fast food chain is offering customers free 6-piece chicken nuggets with a purchase.

The deal is available only through the Wendy’s app or online.

From Nov. 16-Nov. 22, customers can get $5 off their orders of $20 or more when they add a Dr. Pepper to their DoorDash order.

And if that is not enough, starting Tuesday, the peppermint Frosty will be back in restaurants.

Here are a few deals you can scoop up as you are out and about during the holidays:

Dunkin’ has brought back its Peppermint Mocha Latte.

McDonald’s Pumpkin & Creme Pie is back in certain locations. The pie is piped with pumpkin pie filling on one side and creme filling on the other.

Krispy Kreme’s limited-edition Thanksgiving doughnuts are back. The Thanksgiving delights include a pecan pie doughnut and a cranberry orange doughnut, which is stuffed with cranberry filling and dipped in cranberry orange icing.