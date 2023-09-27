WATCH: Employee allegedly fires at drive-thru customer in dispute over curly fries

Jack in the Box video FILE PHOTO: A Jack in the Box employee in Houston, Texas, allegedly shot at a drive-thru customer reportedly over a dispute about French fries, according to a lawsuit filed this week over the 2022 incident. (Eric Broder Van Dyke/Getty Images)

A Jack in the Box employee in Houston, Texas, allegedly shot at a drive-thru customer over a dispute about French fries, according to a lawsuit filed this week over the 2022 incident.

A video was released on Tuesday in conjunction with the suit that allegedly shows then Jack-in-the-Box employee Alonniea Fantasia Ford firing a gun at patrons in a car in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane, The Houston Chronicle reported.

The suit, which was filed in 2022, was brought by Anthony Ramos who was the customer in the vehicle, according to KTRK-TV.

The incident happened on March 3, 2021, according to Ramos’ lawyer Randall L. Kallinen, when Ramos, his pregnant wife, Jeraldin Ospina, and their 6-year-old daughter ordered two combo meals at the Jack in the Box near Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.

After they got the meals they ordered, they realized that they were missing some curly fires, according to the suit. Their request for the missing food reportedly prompted an argument.

Kallinen said the incident continued to escalate when Ramos requested the manager come speak to him.

Ford left the drive-thru window then returned and is seen throwing ice and ketchup packets at the Ramos family. She walked away from the window and returned where she appeared to grab a gun from her pocket, according to video footage.

Ford opened the drive-thru window, leaned through and allegedly fired shots at the red truck.

Ramos said he sped away and called 911 when he was at a safe distance.

Before her employment at Jack in the Box, Ford was charged and pleaded guilty to terroristic threat in 2012, Kallinen told People.

“Jack in the Box needs to do background checks on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them,” Kallinen said in a press release, reported by CBS Austin.

The altercation begins at around the 9:30 mark in the video.




