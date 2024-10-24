Walmart employee found dead inside store’s walk-in oven

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — A Walmart employee was found dead inside the store’s walk-in oven, but officials have not yet said how the 19-year-old woman died.

A police officer in Halifax, Nova Scotia, was called to the store on Saturday night and found the woman in the oven in the store’s bakery department, The Washington Post reported.

The woman was not identified by police, who said that the investigation “is complex and involves several partner agencies,” so it may take some time to get answers on how the woman died.

The Maritime Sikh Society in Halifax started a GoFundMe campaign, identifying her as Gursimran Kaur, NBC News reported. Both she and her mother worked at the Walmart for two years, the fundraiser said.









NBC News reported that Kaur’s mother had looked for her daughter after not seeing her for an hour. She asked other people in the store and tried to call her but couldn’t reach her.

Kaur and her mother are from India where her father and brother live. The society was trying to get them to Canada.

The Walmart where Kaur was killed is closed until further notice, The Washington Post reported. The Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration issued a stop work order for the bakery and a piece of equipment, ABC News reported.

The company issued a statement commenting on Kaur’s death which read, “We are heartbroken, and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need.”

Walmart deployed on-site support including grief counseling, ABC News reported.





