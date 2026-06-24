Walmart buys advertising tech firm Vibe.co

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it is acquiring Vibe.co, a French advertising-technology firm, in a $1.4 billion deal that is the largest for the retail giant since it bought Vizio for $2.3 billion in 2024.

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In a news release, Walmart said the acquisition advances the company’s strategy to build “more accessible, full-funnel advertising solutions through Walmart Connect, its commerce media business.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal includes a $1.2 billion cash payout to Vibe.co, plus an additional $180 million paid to Vibe’s top executives after the deal closes. The cash paid to the executives will require them, in part, to stay with Walmart for four years, according to the newspaper.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Walmart has entered into an agreement to acquire @vibedotco, a self-serve CTV advertising platform built for SMB and mid-market advertisers. Together with Walmart Connect, https://t.co/n2hG9KZA6C will help make streaming TV easier to activate, optimize and… pic.twitter.com/ZAu0qOzv01 — Walmart News (@WalmartNews) June 23, 2026

Walmart, which offers video advertising throughout its stores and its Vizio television manufacturing units, said its acquisition of Vibe.co will allow advertisers to buy and create digital ads, Variety reported.

Variety added that Walmart views the deal as a way to attract more business from small- and medium-sized marketers who might not normally buy commercials on Walmart’s national media platform.

“Walmart Connect is focused on making commerce media more accessible, more measurable and easier to activate for advertisers of all sizes,” Ryan Mayward, GM and Senior Vice President, Walmart Connect U.S., said in a statement. “Vibe.co has created a purpose-built platform that simplifies streaming TV advertising, and together, we can help more businesses connect with customers across streaming environments while measuring the impact of those campaigns through Walmart’s commerce capabilities.”

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