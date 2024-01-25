Vince McMahon accused of sex trafficking by ex-WWE employee: Lawsuit

Vince McMahon NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: TKO Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon is seen during a ceremony announcing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has joined the Board of Directors for TKO at New York Stock Exchange on January 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Zuffa LLC) (Michelle Farsi/Zuffa LLC)

A former WWE employee filed suit Thursday against the company, its co-founder Vince McMahon and a former executive, accusing them of sex trafficking, court records show.

>> Read more trending news

The lawsuit from Janel Grant, a former employee at the WWE’s headquarters in Connecticut, was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Named in the suit are McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the WWE’s former head of talent relations.

Grant said she “was the victim of physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and trafficking at WWE” after being hired in 2019 for a position in the company’s legal department. Her hiring came after she said she was pressured into starting a physical relationship with McMahon in exchange for the role.

In her lawsuit, Grant said McMahon groomed her, exploited her and trafficked her to other men. She said he also shared sexually explicit photos and videos of her with company executives, producers, a former WWE referee and “a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract.” She said he encouraged people to share the images, which included her face, with their friends.

She said she was pressured to resign and sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for $3 million after McMahon’s wife learned of their relationship in January 2022.

Ann Callis, an attorney for Grant, said in a statement that the lawsuit is aimed at holding McMahon and Laurinaitis accountable, “as well as the organization that facilitated or turned a blind eye to the abuse and then swept it under the rug.” She described her client as “an incredibly private and courageous person who has suffered deeply at the hands of Mr. McMahon and Mr. Laurinaitis.”

“The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon’s history of depraved behavior, and it’s time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership,” she added.

McMahon left WWE in July 2022 following disclosures by the Journal of multiple payouts to women who alleged sexual misconduct. The incidents prompted the company to launch a special committee of its Board of Directors to investigate the incidents. The probe wrapped up during the final quarter of 2022, although government-led investigations are ongoing, according to WWE.

Last summer, federal agents served a subpoena on McMahon in connection with an investigation into alleged misconduct. No charges have been filed.

Laurinaitis was dismissed by WWE in August 2022 as he faced allegations of misconduct.





©2024 Cox Media Group