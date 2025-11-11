Veterans Day: What’s open, closed

As we celebrate Veterans Day, the holiday may impact business as some offices are closed to honor those who have served our country.
The Associated Press noted that some events have been canceled due to the ongoing government shutdown, but offices that are not closed for the shutdown may be closed for the holiday.
Closed:
- Government offices
- Post offices
- Courts
- Some schools
- Banks
- Federal Reserve
- Bond market
- Some garbage collection
Open
- NYSE
- Nasdaq
- Most retailers
- Most restaurants
- UPS
- FedEx
- Amazon
- National Parks (but services impacted by government shutdown)
Information gathered from The Associated Press and CNN.
© 2025 Cox Media Group