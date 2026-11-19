The veteran character actor, who appeared in nearly 200 movies and TV series, died on Nov. 18, four days after being hit by a car. He was 66.

Larry Poindexter, a veteran character actor who appeared in the 2003 film “S.W.A.T.” and nearly 200 other movies and television series during his career, died on Wednesday. He was 66.

Poindexter had been hospitalized after he was hit by a car on Friday, Deadline reported.

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Poindexter was struck while crossing the street to pick up food in his California neighborhood, according to the entertainment news website. He had been scheduled to have surgery for broken ribs on Wednesday when he died suddenly.

Poindexter’s career began in 1982, and his most recent credits include spots in episodes of “Script Flippers Content” and “The Lincoln Lawyer,” Parade reported.

Larry Poindexter, a veteran character actor who has appeared in almost 200 movies and TV series, passed away today, Nov. 18, four and a half days after being hit by a car. Poindexter, whose career spanned more than four decades, is known for his role in the 2003 film 'S.W.A.T.' in which he played by-the-book LAPD Captain Tom Fuller. On TV, Poindexter appeared in 30 episodes of daytime drama 'Days Of Our Lives.' Read more on his life and legacy here: https://t.co/cN3WwTs7rL — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 19, 2026

Poindexter appeared in 30 episodes of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” playing two different roles, according to Deadline. He also had roles in 23 episodes of “Santa Barbara” and 12 of “General Hospital,” the website reported.

Poindexter also had a major recurring role on the television series “JAG” and was a regular on the comedy series, “The Hard Times of RJ Berger,” Deadline reported.

He also had guest roles on series such as “Quantum Leap,” “NYPD Blue,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Friends,” “NCIS,” “Will & Grace,” “Bones,” “Station 19,” “The Rookie,” and “9-1-1.”

Poindexter was the lead singer for the alternative country band The High Lonesome, according to Parade. Their album “Feel Free To Do So,” was released in 1995, Deadline reported.

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