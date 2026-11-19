School officials in Buffalo found an unloaded weapon in the bookbag of a high school student.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police and school officials in western New York are investigating after an unloaded gun was found in the bookbag/backpack of a high school student in Buffalo.

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The incident on Tuesday prompted Buffalo Public Schools offiicals to implement a hold-in-place order and contact the Buffalo Police Department, WGRZ reported.

School officials said the student managed to slip the weapon past security at Research Laboratory High School, Public School 366, according to the television station.

There were no injuries, and school activities returned to normal after school officials determined the area was safe, according to a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson.

Buffalo Public Schools and Buffalo Police are investigating after an unloaded firearm was discovered in a student's backpack. https://t.co/3fIjGgYejE — WGRZ (@WGRZ) November 19, 2026

“Thankfully, no one was harmed,” school officials said in a statement issued Wednesday night.

School officials did not release any details about the student, including age, gender and their grade. They also did not say what kind of weapon the student had in the bag.

School officials said the district’s weapon detection system initially flagged the student’s bookbag, but a secondary screening did not locate the weapon, according to WGRZ.

“As a result, the district’s security team is working closely with the police to help determine how to ensure this type of incident does not happen again,” the statement said.

An investigation is ongoing.

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