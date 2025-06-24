Trump: Iran, Israel both violated ceasefire

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding the Marine One presidential helicopter and departing the White House on June 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Less than 12 hours after announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Trump is traveling to the Netherlands to attend the NATO leaders' summit. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A ceasefire that ended the 12-day war between the two countries was apparently violated by both Iran and Israel hours after it was supposed to take effect, President Donald Trump said.

Both sides accepted the Trump-proposed plan, but the president said Iran “violated it but Israel violated it too. I’m not happy with Israel,” The Associated Press reported.

Trump departed the White House on Tuesday morning en route to the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

Before he said he was not happy with Israel, Trump said that the country had fired on Iran “right after we made the deal.” The New York Times reported.

Israel hit an Iranian radar after Iran launched a missile attack on Tuesday, but Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he decided not to strike further after speaking with Trump, the prime minister’s office said, according to the AP.

Trump said that Iran would “never rebuild its nuclear” program after this weekend’s attack by the U.S. on the nuclear program in Iran, the Times reported.

“They’re never going to have nuclear, but other than that they should do a great job,” Trump said, according to the AP.

Trump reiterated that he is not looking for a regime change in that country, despite posting to Truth Social over the weekend that there could be a change.

