Trump can stay on 2024 presidential ballot, Supreme Court rules

Donald Trump Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump delivers remarks during his primary night rally at the Sheraton on Jan. 23, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File)

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot in the 2024 presidential election.

The decision announced Monday came after the court heard arguments last month over whether to remove Trump from the ballot.

In December, the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the state’s primary ballot, saying he engaged in insurrection during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment prohibits anyone who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution from holding public office if they have “engaged in insurrection.” Trump has also been barred from the primary ballots in Maine and Illinois based on the amendment.

An attorney for the former president, Jonathan Mitchell, argued that Trump was not an “officer of the United States” as defined by the Constitution during his time in office, meaning that the 14th Amendment does not apply. Further, he said his client did not engage in insurrection, calling violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, “a riot.”

“For an insurrection, there needs to be an organized, concerted effort to overthrow the government of the United States through violence,” he said. Later, he added, “The events were shameful, criminal, violent — all of those things, but it did not qualify as insurrection as that term is used in Section 3.”

An attorney representing the Colorado voters who sued to get Trump off the ballot and Colorado Solicitor General Shannon Stevenson argued that the state had the authority to remove Trump based on the constitution and state law.

“Despite this law, petitioner contends that Colorado must put him on the ballot because of the possibility there will be a supermajority act of Congress to remove his legal disability,” Stevenson said. “Under this theory, Colorado and every other state would have to indulge this possibility not just for the primary, but through the general election and up to the moment that an ineligible candidate was sworn into office.”

Trump has long been the front-runner in the race for the GOP presidential nomination.

Check back for more on this developing story.





