Trump accused of sharing US nuclear submarine information with Australian businessman, sources say Former President Donald Trump allegedly shared classified information regarding United States nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman at Mar-a-Lago, sources say, according to the New York Times. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump allegedly shared classified information regarding United States nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman at Mar-a-Lago, sources say, according to the New York Times.

>> Read more trending news

The Australian businessman who runs the largest cardboard companies in the world, Anthony Pratt, is a billionaire member of Mar-a-Lago, according to the Times. Sources say Pratt shared the sensitive information with several others. The sharing of this information possibly put the U.S. nuclear submarines at risk.

The disclosure of the information was reported to special counsel Jack Smith’s team, ABC News reported.

It was reported as Smith’s team was investigating the alleged classified documents that were being held at Mar-a-Lago, sources told ABC News.

Sources say, according to the Times, that Pratt is now among over 80 people that the prosecutors have identified as potential witnesses and could testify against Trump during the classified documents trial. That trial is expected to start in May 2024 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Pratt’s name reportedly does not appear in the indictment, according to the newspaper. He was however believed to have been interviewed twice this year by prosecutors and the FBI, ABC News reported.

In the interviews, Pratt reportedly talked about how he tired to make conversation with Trump. Trump allegedly was the one who brought up the U.S. nuclear submarines, sources say, according to ABC News. It was a topic Pratt said they had discussed before.

“But the account that Mr. Trump discussed some of the country’s most sensitive nuclear secrets with him in a cavalier fashion could help prosecutors establish that the former president had a long habit of recklessly handling classified information,” the Times reported.