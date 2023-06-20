Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic; could become a hurricane by end of the week

Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic on Monday, east of the Windward Islands the National Hurricane Center said. According to the NHC, Bret should become a hurricane by the end of the week. (Elen11/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic on Monday, east of the Windward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

>> Read more trending news

According to the NHC, the storm should become a hurricane by the end of the week.

Bret, the second named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, formed nearly 1,300 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. It is moving west at 18 miles per hour.

According to the NHC, Bret is expected to reach hurricane strength as it reaches the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and Friday.

The NHC forecast said that those living in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates and have a hurricane plan in place. However, it was “too early to specify the location and magnitude of where these hazards could occur.”

So far, no coastal watches or warnings have been issued.


Latest hurricane headlines:

2023 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!