Trophy wife: Nebraska woman bags big buck -- and engagement ring

A Nebraska woman not only bagged a big buck during a recent hunting expedition with her boyfriend, she also picked up a bigger trophy -- an engagement ring.

“Everybody has been saying they would marry him, too, if he let them shoot this big of a deer,” Samantha Camenzind told the Omaha World-Herald about her new fiance, Cole Bures.

Camenzind, 28, a dental hygienist in Omaha, was hunting with Bures, her boyfriend of three years, earlier this month during firearm deer season, according to the newspaper. Bures, 32, of Filley, gave Camenzind first crack at the big buck, which had 11 tines on one side of its antlers and nine on the other.

Her shot was true, and Bures said they needed to get some professional photos to mark the big moment.

“I was just as excited as she was when she got it,” Bures told the World-Herald.

Cole Bures gave girlfriend Samantha Camenzind, an Omaha dental hygienist, first crack at a once-in-a-lifetime buck during firearm deer season and then surprised her by asking her to marry him.



As photographer Brenton Lammers snapped away, Bures got down on one knee and popped the question. He said he got the idea from a friend, who had pulled off a similar proposal in Alaska.

Camenzind is no stranger to hunting. She learned from her father and brother several years before meeting Bures. The couple process and eat the meat of any animals they kill, the World-Herald reported.

Bures said he was excited about his surprise, adding that his friends could not believe the photographs.

“I don’t know if they were more shocked we got engaged or the size of the deer,” Camenzind told the newspaper.

While some may not view a hunting expedition as a romantic excursion, Camenzind said the surprise caught her off-guard and made her very happy.

“It was perfect, but I still didn’t expect it,” Camenzind told the World-Herald. “It’s something we both love to do. I guess I couldn’t imagine it going any other way.”

The couple has yet to set an engagement date, although next fall is a possibility. But one thing is for certain.

“Not during hunting season, though,” Camenzind told the newspaper.