Triumph to reunite, go on tour

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 17: Rik Emmett and Phil X perform on stage during the 2025 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Legends Induction at Meridian Arts Centre on October 17, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Dominik Magdziak Photography/Getty Images)

For the first time in 30 years, Triumph is embarking on a full tour.

The band announced that the first tour in three decades will be celebrating its 50th anniversary, Billboard reported.

They said they were inspired to hit the road thanks to their fans.

“Our fans have always been the heart of Triumph. Their energy, their belief, and the way they embraced the positivity in our music have carried us for fifty years. We’ve always said these songs were meant to bring people together — and that’s exactly why we’re coming back now. We knew there was still a chapter left to write. This tour is our chance to do it, together with the people who made the Triumph journey possible,” they said.

This isn’t their first time getting back together. They played together in June for the first time since 2008, playing in Edmonton before the Stanley Cup Final Game 2.

The 24-city tour will start in Ontario on April 22 and end in Boston on June 6.

Here’s the list of stops:

April 22 - Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

April 24 - Toronto

April 25 - Hamilton, Ontario

April 28 - Halifax, Nova Scotia

April 29 - Moncton, New Brunswick

May 1 - Laval, Quebec

May 2 - Ottawa, Ontario

May 5 - Winnipeg, Manitoba

May 7 - Edmonton, Alberta

May 8, Calgary, Alberta

May 13 - Rosemont, Illinois

May 14 - Milwaukee

May 16 - Kansas City, Mo.

May 17 - St. Louis

May 20 - Irving, Texas

May 21 - San Antonio, Texas

May 22 - Sugar Land, Texas

May 24 - Tampa, Fla.

May 26 - Atlanta

May 28 - Camden, N.J.

May 30 - Sterling Heights, Mich.

June 3 - Darien Center, N.Y.

June 5 - Wantagh, N.Y.

June 6 - Boston

