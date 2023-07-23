Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard wins for 2nd straight year

PARIS — Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France for a second straight year on Sunday.

After three weeks over 2,116 miles with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges, Vingegaard was crowned the winner, according to The Associated Press.

Vingegaard crossed the line with his teammates, celebrating dominance at the race, according to CNN.

Vingegaard finished a time trial about a minute and 38 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogačar, his rival, on Tuesday, according to the AP. The following day he finished the toughest mountain stage by almost six minutes ahead of Pogačar.

On Saturday, Vingegaard had a seven-minute, 29-second lead going into the final stage, according to the AP.

Pogačar finished in second, and Adam Yates from Britain finished in third, according to CNN.

Jordi Meeus from Belgium won the final processional stage on the Champs-Élysées, denying Jasper Philipsen a fifth stage victory in the race, CNN reported.