Top baby names for 2023: Liam, Olivia top SSA list for fifth consecutive year

Top baby names: Liam and Olivia rule the roost again as the most popular names for newborn boys and girls. (Adobe Stock )

WASHINGTON — The numbers are in, and Liam and Olivia remain the reigning champions.

>> Read more trending news

For the fifth consecutive year, Liam and Olivia shared the top spot among names given to newborn babies in 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. The agency released its annual list of the most popular names for newborns on Friday.

According to the list, Liam has been the top name for boys for seven consecutive years, while Olivia has held the top spot for girls since 2019.

Noah was the second-most popular name for boys for the seventh straight year, according to the SSA. That name had been the most popular for male newborns from 2013 to 2016.

Emma was the girls’ runner-up for the fifth straight year and had been the most popular from 2014 to 2018.

The only new name to crack the top 10 this year was Mateo, which joined the boys list at No. 6.

Here are the top 10 names:

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah Mateo Theodore Henry Lucas William

Girls

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Mia Isabella Ava Evelyn Luna

The Social Security Administration marks Mother’s Day annually by announcing the 1,000 most popular baby names. The entire list can be viewed at www.ssa.gov/babynames, and it also shows the rankings of infants’ names from 1924 to 2023.

Spoiler alert: Since 1924, the top names for boys and girls have been James and Mary, respectively.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible moms in our lives. Your love, strength, and selflessness motivate us all, and we thank you for everything you do,” Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley said in a statement. “Know that Social Security is here to help you continue to provide for your families – by securing a Social Security number for your child, filing for benefits for yourself or your family members, and so much more. We will never stop working for you.”

According to the release, social media stars had “a major influence” on parents choosing names for their babies. Kaeli was the fastest-rising girl’s name, jumping 1,692 spots on the list. The SSA speculated that was because of the popularity of social media influencer Kaeli McEwen (also known as Kaile Mae).

For boys, the third fastest-rising name was Eiden, perhaps a nod to TikTok creator Wyatt Eiden. It trailed Izael and Chozen, the SSA said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group