From Timothée Chalamet to Cynthia Erivo: Oscar nominees gather for class photo

Class photo LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 25: In this handout image provided by A.M.P.A.S., nominees for the 97th Oscars pose for a group photo at a dinner held at the Academy Museum on February 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images) (Handout/The Academy via Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As celebrations around the Oscar ceremony ramp up, the nominee class of 2025 gathered for their group photo.

Instead of the traditional luncheon, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held a dinner on Wednesday for all of those nominated to win the Oscar on Sunday, CNN reported

The annual luncheon, which had been scheduled for earlier this year, was canceled due to the Los Angeles wildfires, The New York Times reported.

The photo includes first-time nominees Cynthia Erivo and Arianna Grande, honored for their work in “Wicked” and who were front and almost center of the photo to repeat nominees such as Timothée Chalamet, for “A Complete Unknown,” the BBC reported.

Elton John, who is nominated with Brandi Carlile and Bernie Taupin for “Never Too Late.” Carlile and Taupin, however, were there.

The Oscars will be handed out on Sunday in a show hosted by Conan O’Brien.

