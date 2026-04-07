‘They threw a baby out the window’: Officers placed on leave after April Fools’ prank Oklahoma City police conducting internal investigation.

Some members of the Oklahoma City Police Department were placed on leave after an April Fools' Day prank.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A prank played by members of the Oklahoma City Police Department on April Fools’ Day has led to some officers being placed on leave, authorities said.

Dispatchers on April 1 were led to believe by one officer that a fleeing motorist had thrown a baby out of a vehicle’s window, while another dispatcher allegedly received a message that stated a transient had been run over, KFOR reported.

Both were hoaxes. Dispatchers -- and officials with the police department -- were not amused.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn confirmed on Monday that an internal investigation was ongoing, The Associated Press reported. She did not disclose how many officers were involved or provide details about the accusations against them.

“We are aware of a reported pursuit involving some of our officers that included serious claims, which has since been determined to be false,” Littlejohn said in a statement. “We take this situation seriously and are committed to ensuring a thorough review is conducted.”

Oklahoma City Police say officers involved in an ‘April Fools’ prank are now on administrative leave.https://t.co/IoXBk7mEH9 — KFOR (@kfor) April 6, 2026

The investigation was initiated after KFOR published police radio audio on April 1 at about 9:30 p.m. ET.

“Delta 13 just advised that they threw a baby out the window,” one of the dispatchers said, calling for more help in the pursuit. “He supposedly ran over a transient,” another dispatcher said, according to the television station.

Dispatchers were angry when they learned the transmissions were hoaxes, The Oklahoman reported.

“That wasn’t funny,” one of the dispatchers said, according to the newspaper.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the original call, along with members of the Oklahoma City Fire Department, KFOR reported.

The fire department sent an engine, rescue ladder trucks, an entire “blood unit,” and a district chief, according to KOCO.

Faking emergency calls in Oklahoma is a misdemeanor and usually punishable by a fine of $500 and possible jail time.

“Anytime we have emergency calls that are false, it wastes resources within the 911 center and also the response,” Lance Terry, Oklahoma’s state 911 coordinator, told KOCO. “And it also endangers the public.”

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