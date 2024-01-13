‘That’s my dream’: Emma Stone has applied to be on ‘Jeopardy!’ every year

Emma Stone Emma Stone attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Actress Emma Stone has applied to be on the game show “Jeopardy!” and has done so every year but has had no luck.

“That’s my favorite show. That’s my dream,” she said on the most recent “Awards Circuit” podcast episode, according to the Los Angeles Times. Stone said that if you want to be a contestant you have to take a test, which you can do only once a year. She reapplies every June.

“I don’t want to go on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ I want to earn my stripes,” Stone said, according to People.

“They don’t tell you how you did. They just say, ‘We’ll let you know in the next nine to 12 months if you got on the show,’ and guess what, I haven’t gotten on the show,” she said, according to the Times.

Stone says she has prepared to be on the show as well.

“I watch it every single night, and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on ‘Jeopardy!’” she said, according to People.

Stone recently won two Golden Globes for her role in “Poor Things,” according to People. The awards were for best film actress in a comedy or musical and for producing “Poor Things” which won best picture in a musical or comedy. She paid tribute to her husband, Dave McCary while accessing her acting award. The two were married in 2020 and have a daughter named Louise Jean McCary.

She won an Oscar for “La La Land” in 2016, according to Variety.

