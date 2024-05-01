Tesla lays off around 500 employees part of Supercharger team

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk has reportedly laid off hundreds of employees that were part of the company’s Supercharger team.

>> Read more trending news

In an email to employees on Monday that was obtained by The New York Times, Musk said he was going to get rid of the group that had been working on the Supercharger stations. The layoffs were a surprise move by Tesla, according to CNN.

The Supercharger team was responsible for building electric vehicle charging stations, the Times reported.

The Supercharger team had been a major selling point for the company’s vehicles. Accoridng to CNN, until lately, the Supercharger network was only able to be used by Tesla vehicles.

Part of the reason Musk said he decided to dissolve the Supercharger team was to cut expenses so that the company would be able to restore its profit margins, The Associated Press reported. The company’s profit margins have gone down recently because EV sales have gone down.

Musk said that the company is going to slow down the construction of new charging stations, according to KGO-TV. It would start to focus on fixing and the upkeep of chargers that already exist.

Around the world, there are about 50,000 Superchargers, the company said, according to The BBC.

The Department of Energy said that Tesla has 2,261 fast-charging stations across the country, the AP reported. Those have about 25,491 plugs.

The latest round of layoffs comes about two weeks after Tesla said it was going to fire 14,000 people around the world, the Times reported.

Tesla has not responded to CNN or the AP’s request for comment.

© 2024 Cox Media Group