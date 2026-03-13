Temple Israel attack: Attacker identified as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali The alleged attacker lost four family members in an Israeli airstrike.

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement respond near Temple Israel following reports of an active shooter on March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Police continue to investigate as emergency personnel remained on the scene. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

Officials have identified the alleged attacker at Temple Israel as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, saying he was the man who drove a truck into the Michigan synagogue and was eventually killed.

Ghazali was 41, from Lebanon, but a naturalized U.S. citizen. He had lost four family members in an Israeli airstrike that hit Lebanon last week, The Associated Press reported.

An official in Mashgharah, which was hit in the bombing, said Ghazali’s two brothers, a niece, and a nephew were killed in the airstrike. The wife of one of his brothers was seriously wounded and is hospitalized, the AP reported.

The motive for the attack on Thursday has not been disclosed, but Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said there was a “nexus” between the Iran war and the attack, according to CNN.

He came to the U.S. in 2011 and was given a visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen. He was given citizenship in 2016, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Officials said he drove his truck into the house of worship and drove down a hallway before the vehicle caught fire. He also had a rifle with him. Smoke was seen billowing from the church after the attack. A security guard was hit by the truck and was unconscious but did not have life-threatening injuries, the AP reported.

Ghazali was the only person killed, but it is not known how he died, according to CNN. The New York Times reported that guards “neutralized” him, according to police. Ghazali died at the scene.

The FBI is leading the investigation, WDIV reported.

The agency called the attack a “targeted act of violence against the Jewish community,” CNN reported.

In addition to being a synagogue, the temple also houses an early childhood education center that serves 140 students. None of the children were hurt, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

0 of 8 Michigan Synagogue Attack Police tape hangs outside the Temple Israel synagogue Friday, March 13, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP) Michigan Synagogue Attack Police tape hangs outside the Temple Israel synagogue Friday, March 13, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP) Michigan Synagogue Attack Police vehicles sit outside the Temple Israel synagogue Friday, March 13, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP) Suspect dead in attack on Temple Israel FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement respond near Temple Israel following reports of an active shooter on March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Police continue to investigate as emergency personnel remained on the scene. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images) (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) Michigan-Synagogue Attack Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard speaks to media as police respond to scene of a shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12 2026. (Jacob Hamilton /Ann Arbor News via AP) (Jacob Hamilton/AP) Michigan-Synagogue Attack Police respond to scene of a shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12 2026. (Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP) (Jacob Hamilton/AP) Michigan Synagogue Attack Law enforcement respond to a call at Temple Israel synagogue Thursday, March 12, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

©2026 Cox Media Group