Nemo gives Switzerland victory in 68th Eurovision Song Contest

Nemo wins: Swiss rapper Nemo celebrates after winning the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

MALMO, Sweden — Nemo’s “The Code” gave Switzerland first place in the 68th Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday.

It was Switzerland’s first Eurovision winner since Celine Dion in 1988, The New York Times reported.

“The Code” is a track in which Nemo, whose real name is Nemo Mettler, raps and sings about their journey to realizing they were nonbinary, according to the newspaper. The 24-year-old Swiss rapper’s win on Saturday was the first for a nonbinary performer.

This year’s event in Malmo, Sweden, was overshadowed by protests over the war in Gaza and the inclusion of an Israeli delegation in the competition, according to CNN.

On Saturday, approximately 5,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through the Malmo city center to protest Israel’s involvement, the Times reported. As the final round began, police removed several vocal protesters from the front of Malmo Arena, according to the newspaper.

Israel’s entry in the competition, Eden Golan, 20, sang the ballad “Hurricane,” which references the Oct. 7 attacks on the country by Hamas militants, the Times reported. Her performance elicited some boos from the audience, according to the newspaper.

“The Code” was written by Benjamin Alasu, Lasse Midtsian Nymann, Linda Dale and Nemo, according to The Guardian.

Croatia finished second with Baby Lasagna’s song, “Rim Tim Tagi Dim,” The Guardian reported. Ukraine finished third and France placed fourth, with Israel rounding out the top five.

This was the third time that Malmo has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest, according to the Times.

Malmo hosted this year’s event on the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s Eurovision breakout, CNN reported.

