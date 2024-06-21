Swimmer Lilly King engaged; proposal comes after she secures second Paris Olympics spot

Proposal FILE PHOTO: Lilly King competes in the Women's Meter Breaststroke during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials on June 19, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s a big year for Lilly King. Not only did she place second in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke, securing a second spot for the Paris Olympics games, she also got a proposal.

Moments after she completed her swim, her boyfriend, James Wells, was waiting near the pool at the Olympic swim trials being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thursday night, The Athletic reported.

He grabbed the ring from his pocket, took his knee and said “Lillia Camille King, will you marry me?” as cameras rolled. She of course said yes, then hugged her now fiancé.

After Lilly King qualified for her second race for the Paris Olympics, her fiancé gave her a ring of her own. 💍 #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/UgnfeyJYgO — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 21, 2024

The proposal on a national stage may not have been a complete surprise. The Athletic pointed out that another swimmer told King to let her hair down as she got out of the pool. King laughed after realizing why the other swimmer told her, when she put two-and-two together.

“I was honestly just so confused why he was on deck. After that I was like ‘Why are you wearing your nice clothes, like what’s going on?’ Then I realized, oh I know what’s going on,” King told the “Today” show.

Wells is also a swimmer who competed at Indiana University Bloomington with King. He said it was the perfect time to ask her the big question, NBC News reported.

“It means so much for her to be here in front of this crowd,” Wells said. “That’s the perfect opportunity.”

King said she was expecting a proposal, just not before the games. She told “Today” that she figured Wells was going to pop the question after the Paris Games when they were planning to “frolic around Europe.”

The swim trials run through Sunday. The Olympic opening ceremony will be held on July 26.





