Sweethearts ‘situationships’ candy sends mixed messages

Situationships Sweethearts Candies is leaning into dating trends with a limited-edition release of Situationship Boxes just in time for Valentine’s Day. (Hand-out/Spangler Candy Company)

This Valentine’s Day may be more of a situation than a sentiment.

The iconic Sweethearts Conversation Hearts candy that may have you “LOL” over the “Kiss Me” candies will have a whole box of “situationships” for 2024.

The boxes will contain “blurry, misprinted candies that are as hard to read as Gen-Z relationships” made for “confused singles everywhere” to “give the gift as blurry as their relationships.”

Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler, the company that makes Sweethearts said, “The printing on Sweethearts isn’t always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture.”

Tinder considers situationship a real status, saying that people are more into enjoying the process than the outcome.

Situationship even gained the notice of the Oxford University Press as part of its annual “Word of the Year” selection process.

The candy is a limited edition and will be available online starting Monday at 9 a.m. ET.

