Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ star, dead at 76

Actress Suzanne Somers, best known for her roles on “Three’s Company” and “Step by Step,” died Sunday morning. She was 76.

People confirmed the death of Somers, who died the day before her 77th birthday.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th,” Somers’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, wrote in a statement written on behalf of the actress’ family. “She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Hay said a private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial service next month.

Somers had roles in “She’s the Sheriff” and appeared in “American Graffiti” and “Serial Mom,” but she made her mark in Hollywood in “Three’s Company,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In “Three’s Company,” Somers played Chrissy Snow, a quintessential “dumb blonde” roommate of Janet Wood (Joyce DeWitt) and Jack Tripper (John Ritter), Variety reported.

The show was based on the British show, “Man About the House,” the entertainment news website reported.

Tripper, a culinary school student who decided to take advantage of the cheap housing arrangement, is forced to pose as a gay man so their landlord, who opposed opposite-sex tenants, would allow them to room together.

The show was an immediate hit, rising to No. 3 in national television ratings in 1977-78, its first season, ushering in the “jiggle era” of TV, Variety reported.

The show stayed in the top five in ratings through the beginning of the 1980 TV season, but a business conflict between Somers and the show resulted in her exit from the series.

Somers demanded a five-fold increase in her salary to $150,000 per episode and a 10% cut of the show’s profits, according to Variety. Her role was ultimately reduced to a weekly walk-on role, and she was written out of the series after the 1980-81 season and was replaced by other characters, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Born in San Bruno, California, on Oct. 16, 1946, Suzanne Marie Mahoney was the third of four children in an Irish-American Catholic family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

