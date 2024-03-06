Supreme Court will hear Trump immunity case April 25

Supreme Court building

Supreme Court of the United States FILE PHOTO: The Supreme Court has set a a date to hear the argument surrounding former President Donald Trump's claims of presidential immunity. (SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Supreme Court has announced it will hear the argument concerning former President Donald Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution.

The high court had said it would hear the argument at the center of his federal election subversion case the week of April 22, according to SCOTUSblog, but on Wednesday set the exact date as April 25, in what CNN called a “rare Thursday session.”

News of the session came hours after Trump all but swept the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses.

The case is on the final day of the argument calendar, The Washington Post reported and could determine if the former president will have to face trial on charges that he had tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election and how fast the trial could occur.

Check back for more on this developing story.


