Subway manager attacked by customer who wanted extra meat on their sandwich

A woman is recovering after she was reportedly attacked by a customer at a Subway restaurant in Madera, California.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MADERA, Calif. — A woman is recovering after she was reportedly attacked by a customer at a Subway restaurant in Madera, California.

The incident occurred on May 2, according to KABC. The entire encounter was caught on video. It showed a man going behind the counter and allegedly punching the manager, Monique Larios in the face. Another customer and employee helped to tackle the man.

“I did not expect it,” said Larios, according to the news outlet. “He comes around the corner ... I go, ‘What are you going to do? Hit me over ham?’ And he hit me. He punched me. All I could remember was just black.”

“I still can’t feel half of my face,” said Larios. “I’m scared that there’s going to be some kind of [permanent] damage. I’ve never been so numb to where my face feels like it’s a mask.”

Larios said she was called into work by her employees that day because a man was upset he did not get double ham on his sandwich, CBS News reported. Employees were able to provide proof that the man only paid for six extra slices of ham not 12.

The man was identified by CBS News as George Sandoval. He was arrested by Madera Police Department officers for battery.

