Stevie Nicks postpones concert date in Michigan due to ‘illness’ in band

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has postponed an upcoming concert date in Michigan due to an illness in the band.

The singer-songwriter, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist 20 years later, canceled her Tuesday date in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena, MLive.com reported.

The concert was rescheduled for Sept. 24, according to the news outlet. Tickets for the original date will be honored in September.

A statement from the venue, posted on social media, said that Nicks and her band will be well enough to perform at Soldier Field in Chicago later this week, Billboard reported.

“Stevie looks forward to seeing fans on Friday night in Chicago.”

Nicks, 76, a two-time Grammy Award winner, will be performing with Billy Joel in Chicago, according to MLive.com.

The singer postponed a June 15 date in Hershey, Pennsylvania, WHTM-TV reported. Tickets for a rescheduled show at Hersheypark Stadium on Sept. 28 also will be valid.

Both concert cancellations were “due to illness,” according to the television station.

The Chicago concert ends Nicks’ current U.S. tour, Billboard reported. She has six dates scheduled in Europe, including Dublin, London and Amsterdam, according to the music news website.

