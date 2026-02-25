State of the Union: Who is Royce Williams, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient?

Retired Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams, 100, receives the Congressional Medal of Honor from first lady Melania Trump during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

WASHINGTON — Bipartisanship is rare in Congress, but members of both parties in the House and Senate were unanimous in their tribute to Ret. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams, who received the Congressional Medal of Honor during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Williams, 100, and a pilot during the Korean War, was awarded the highest U.S. military decoration during a joint session of Congress. First lady Melania Trump draped the medal around Williams’ neck as members of Congress cheered loudly.

Williams was recognized for staring down seven Soviet MiG fighter jets on Nov. 18, 1952, at the height of the Korean War, KNSD reported. He shot down four enemy planes and survived despite his aircraft taking 263 bullet holes.

The dogfight lasted 35 minutes, the longest aerial battle in the history of the U.S. Navy.

Tonight during the State of the Union, our nation paused to honor extraordinary courage. The United States Navy proudly recognizes Capt. Elmer Royce Williams (Ret.), Medal of Honor recipient. His heroism embodies the fighting spirit and enduring legacy of the United States Navy. pic.twitter.com/irjGbdQ4d3 — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) February 25, 2026

According to the U.S. Naval Institute, the Soviet jets were “superior to the F9F in almost every fashion,” KXLG reported.

“He was a legend long before this evening,” Trump said during his State of the Union address. “Flying through blizzard conditions, his squadron was ambushed by seven Soviet fighter planes. It was his first aerial combat of the war and despite being massively outnumbered and outgunned, Royce led the takedown of four enemy jets and almost destroyed the others, vanquishing his adversaries while taking 263 bullets to his own plane and being seriously hurt.

“His story was secret for over 50 years. He didn’t even want to tell his wife, but the legend grew and grew. But tonight, at 100 years old, this brave Navy captain is finally getting the recognition he deserves.”

Elmer Royce Williams was born in Wilmot, South Dakota, on April 4, 1925. He currently lives in Escondido, California, according to KNSD.

According to the San Diego Air & Space Museum website, Williams’ feat was kept private for 50 years.

Since the Soviet Union was not an official combatant in the Korean War at the time, Navy officials and the National Security Agency sealed all records of the incident to prevent tensions from tightening during the Cold War.

A decade ago, the records were declassified, according to the museum. Williams, who left the Navy in 1980 as a captain, was allowed to speak publicly about the incident for the first time.

He would receive the Navy Cross, the second-highest U.S. Navy award, in 2023.

In 2016, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota) called Williams “a real-life Top Gun and true American hero,” KELO reported.

Members of Congress agreed, giving Williams a standing ovation that lasted more than three minutes.

0 of 38 State of the Union: President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address in the House chamber. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) State of the Union: President Donald Trump speaks during his State of the Union address. (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images) State of the Union: President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address in the House chamber. (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images) State of the Union: Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson applaud during President Donald Trump's speech. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) State of the Union: An overall view as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House chamber. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) State of the Union: First lady Melania Trump presents 100-year-old Capt. E. Royce Williams with the Medal of Honor during Tuesday's address. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) State of the Union: Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover receives the Congressional Medal of Honor during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) State of the Union: Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania applauds during the State of the Union address. Fetterman, known for his casual wear in the Senate, wore a suit and tie for Tuesday's speech. (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images) State of the Union: Gary and Evalea Beckstrom, parents of killed National Guard and Army Sp Sarah Beckstrom, receive a posthumous Purple Heart during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) State of the Union: Former Venezuelan presidential candidate and recently released political prisoner Enrique Marquez embraces a family member while he is recognized by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) State of the Union: Secretary of State Marco Rubio applauds during President Donald Trump's speech. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) State of the Union: From left, Cabinet members Doug Burgum, Pam Bondi, Pete Hegseth, Scott Bessent and Marco Rubio applaud during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) State of the Union: Members of the gold medal-winning Team USA men's hockey team wave to the audience in the House of Representatives. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) State of the Union: Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Ruskan, with camper Milly Cate McClymond, whom he saved during the Texas floods, is honored during the State of the Union address. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) State of the Union: President Donald Trump shakes hands with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, right, as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) State of the Union: Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), right, embraces Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) State of the Union: First lady Melania Trump, right at the State of the Union address, alongside Ivanka Trump, left, and Barron Trump. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) State of the Union: Vice President JD Vance arrives for the State of the Union address. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) State of the Union: Attorney General Pam Bondi shakes hands with Chief Justice John Roberts. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) State of the Union: Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) wears a pin reading "Stand with survivors, release the files" as she arrives for the State of the Union address. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) State of the Union: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before the State of the Union address. (Pool/Getty Images) State of the Union: Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), right, and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) speak on the House floor. (Pool/Getty Images) State Of The Union: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona), right, and Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Arizona) speak on the House floor. (Pool/Getty Images) State of the Union: Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii) attends the State of the Union address. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) State of the Union: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard poses for a photograph on the House floor. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) State of the Union : Republican Reps. Troy Nehls left, and Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas cheer before the State of the Union address. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) State of the Union: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) attends the State of the Union address. (Pool/Getty Images) State of the Union: Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-South Dakota) on the House floor before Tuesday's speech. (Pool/Getty Images) State of the Union : Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives for the State of the Union address. (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images) State of the Union: Erika Kirk in the chambers of the U.S. House of Representatives before Tuesday's address by President Donald Trump. (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images) State of the Union: From left, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and fellow justices Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh chat before Tuesday's speech. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) State of the Union: Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) holds up a sign on the House floor. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

© 2025 Cox Media Group