St. Patrick’s Day 2024: Restaurant deals and freebies honoring St. Pat

St. Patrick's Day deals and freebies Restuarnts are spreading the luck of the Irish with deals and freebies on St. Patrick's Day. (bhofack2/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Whether or not you have the luck of the Irish, you can find some deals this weekend on food that is green, Irish and sweet.

On Sunday, the Irish and those who want to be at least for a day will celebrate St. Patrick, the Irish priest credited with driving the snakes out of Ireland.

And what better way to do that than by drinking a Shamrock Shake? Or maybe by eating green-topped doughnuts, or having some Bundt cake.

Whatever way your taste sits, many restaurants are offering deals and freebies through this weekend.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Offers are both dine-in only and app/rewards program only and cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

Krispy Kreme: Dress in green through Sunday and get one free green O’riginal Glazed doughnut at participating shops or the drive-thru. Krispy Kreme is also offering its St. Patrick’s Day Doughnut Collection which includes four doughnuts: Luck of the Rainbow, Shamrock Cookie N’ Kreme, Plaid Party and Shooting Shamrock.

Applebee’s: You can get the $5 Tipsy Leprechaun and the $7 Pot O’ Gold Daq-A-Rita at participating locations.

Dairy Queen: Dairy Queen has an Under the Rainbow Shake and a Mint Brownie Blizzard for a limited time.

McDonald’s: The Shamrock Shake is back, and there is an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time.

Miller’s Ale House: Through March 26, you’ll find Irish Egg Rolls, the Ale House Reuben and the Irish Mule Pitcher on the Miller’s menu.

Nothing Bundt Cakes: You can get the Lucky You Bundt Cake starting at $42 and the Luck of the Irish Bundtlet Tower starting at $19.25.

Shari’s Berries: To celebrate the day, you can get St. Pat’s Picks Dipped Strawberries and the Best O’ Luck fruit arrangement that features pineapples in the shape of shamrocks.

Smashburger: You get double Smashburger Rewards points for every $1.00 spent in a single transaction (not including tax) through Monday. This offer is valid for Smashburger Rewards account holders at participating locations.

Tiff’s Treats: Through Sunday, you can get $13 cookie dozens when you use the promo code LUCKY17 at checkout. This deal is valid for online or mobile orders placed by Sunday and for orders picked up or delivered on Sunday. It is not valid for walk-in orders.

Tijuana Flats: Every Sunday in March, kids eat for $1 with the purchase of an adult entree when the promo code SBSUNDAY1 is used at online checkout.

