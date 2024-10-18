Social Security will send two checks for some recipients in November

Social Security paymets FILE PHOTO: Social Security payments will be on a slightly different schedule due to the calendar. (Rix Pix - stock.adobe.com)

Some people who receive Social Security will receive an extra check next month.

USA Today reported that it is because of the calendar and how payments are scheduled.

People on Social Security who also get a Supplemental Security Income (SSI) check will get two SSI payments.

SSI is for disabled adults and senior citizens who are low-income, CBS News reported.

Typically, they are sent on the first business day of each month.

So, the payment will go out as usual on Nov. 1 which is a Friday.

But since Dec. 1 is on a Sunday, the December checks will go out on Nov. 29.

The same issue hits at the end of the year when Jan. 1 is on Saturday, so SSI checks will go out on Dec. 31. February payments will go out on Jan. 31 and March 1 payments will be sent on Feb. 28.

Click here to see the 2024 payment schedule, and here for the 2025 one.

CBS News reported that people who claimed Social Security before May 1997 will also get their payment early. Instead of it coming on Sunday, Nov. 3, it will be sent on Friday, Nov. 1 Other Social Security recipients will get their payments when they typically do, based on their birthday.





© 2024 Cox Media Group