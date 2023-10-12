Social Security boost: Benefits increasing by 3.2%

Social Security

Social Security increase FILE PHOTO: Social Security payments are increasing because of inflation. (BackyardProduction/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security benefits increase by 3.2% beginning in 2024, officials announced Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

The over 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits will get more than $50 more each month starting in January. About 7.5 million people who get Supplemental Security Income benefits will begin seeing increased payments on Dec. 29, 2023, officials said.

As consumer prices begin to moderate, the cost-of-living adjustment — or COLA — announced Thursday fell lower than the 8.7% increase Social Security recipients saw this year.

Officials said consumer prices rose by 0.4% in September, amounting to a 3.7% increase over the last 12 months before seasonal adjustment. The rising prices of shelter and gasoline were the largest contributors to the figure, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In September 2022, when this year’s COLA was announced, consumer prices were up by 8.2% over the 12 months prior, officials said.

Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income payments are adjusted annually based on the cost-of-living “to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security benefits and SSI payments is not eroded by inflation,” according to officials.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!