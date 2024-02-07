Snoop Dogg, Master P sue Walmart, Post Foods over cereal deal

Snoop Dogg LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Snoop Dogg attends the premiere Of FX's "Dear Mama" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg and Master P have filed a lawsuit against Post Foods and Walmart over Snoop cereal products.

The rappers founded Broadus Foods in 2002 and partnered with Post Foods to sell items in stores such as Walmart, KTTV reported.

Snoop Dogg’s real name is Calvin Broadus and Master P’s real name is Percy Miller.

The Broadus Foods lawsuit claims Post Foods and Walmart used “deceptive practices,” to make the cereal unavailable to shoppers to sink the deal between the companies, KTTV reported.

“Many Walmart stores showed online and in the Walmart employee’s in-store application that Snoop Cereal was sold out or out of stock,” states the complaint, according to CBS News. “However, upon further investigation by store employees, each of these stores had several boxes of Snoop Cereal in their stockrooms that were coded to not be put out on the store shelves.”

Ben Crump who is representing Broadus Foods, said that the move was in retaliation after Snoop Dogg and Master P refused to sell the company to Post Foods, Billboard reported.

“Essentially, because Snoop Dogg and Master refused to sell Snoop Cereal in totality, Post entered a false arrangement where they could choke Broadus Foods out of the market, thereby preventing Snoop Cereal from being sold or produced by any competitor,” Crump said in the legal filing.

The lawsuit claims that there was a breach of contract, fraud, collusion and conspiracy from both companies KNBC reported.

“Walmart values our relationships with our suppliers, and we have a strong history of supporting entrepreneurs. Many factors affect the sales of any given product, including consumer demand, seasonality, and price to name a few,” Walmart said in a statement obtained by KABC.

“Post Consumer Brands was excited to partner with Broadus Foods and we made substantial investments in the business. We were equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations,” Post Foods said in a statement, KNBC reported.





