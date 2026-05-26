Skydiver dies after midair collision with another jumper

File photo. One skydiver died after colliding with a fellow jumper on Sunday in Washington state.

RITZVILLE, Wash. — A 70-year-old man died and a woman was injured when the two skydivers collided in midair during a group jump in eastern Washington state on Sunday, authorities said.

[ Read more trending news ]

The accident occurred near Ritzville at approximately 5:30 p.m PT, KXLY reported.

In a news release, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said that Randy Hubbs, of Kennewick, died after colliding with another jumper; both were licensed skydivers. Skydive West Plains confirmed to KREM on Monday that the incident occurred on the company’s land, adding that the two skydivers were using their personal equipment.

Eleven parachutists were participating in the jump, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two skydivers collided during their descent. Hubbs reportedly “became incapacitated and was no longer in control of his parachute canopy.”

Skydive West Plains said that Hubbs had completed 800 jumps, KREM reported.

The two skydivers collided approximately 1,000 feet above the ground, and neither jumper was aware of the other one’s position when the two parachutes made contact, according to the television station.

Hubbs was tracked from approximately 500 feet above ground level and drifted north and away from the designated drop area, the sheriff’s office said. Witnesses said that Hubbs appeared unresponsive as he floated toward the ground, with “his head and arms down” before he disappeared beyond a hill northeast of the landing zone.

The sheriff’s office said the second skydiver, Nicole Klein, 52, of Colville, suffered a hip injury. She was transported to a hospital in Spokane, where she is expected to make a full recovery, KXLY reported.

According to Skydive West Plains, Klein has completed 900 jumps through the years.

“The Skydive West Plains community is mourning the loss of a friend who has been part of the dropzone family for nearly a decade,” the company said in a statement. “The team’s thoughts are also with the second jumper and her family as she recovers.”

An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

© 2026 Cox Media Group