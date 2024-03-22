Sinéad O’Connor’s daughter sings ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ tribute to mother

Sinéad O'Connor

FILE PHOTO: Musician Sinéad O'Connor performs at the Highline Ballroom on February 23, 2012 in New York City. O'Connor's daughter paid tribute to her late mother, singing "Nothing Compares 2 U." (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — Sinéad O’Connor’s daughter paid a musical tribute to her mother, singing one of her most famous songs.

Roisin Waters sang “Nothing Compares 2 U” during a tribute concert honoring O’Connor and Shane MacGowan at New York City’s Carnegie Hall, People magazine reported.

The concert was called “Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall,” according to the Huffington Post.

O’Conner died in July 2023 at the age of 56 of natural causes, People magazine reported. MacGowan, the lead singer for the Pogues, died in November, according to HuffPost.

Walters told the crowd, who eventually gave her a standing ovation, “Sing along if you like.” A video of the performance was shared on YouTube.

“And my god, could you feel the power of musical alchemy in the hall last night,” The Dresden Dolls’ Amanda Palmer said on Instagram. “The soaring sharp needle of sung and played notes that tear us asunder and stitch us back together. The way it isn’t about any one thing. The way music can communicate more than mere words ever can.”

Sinead O'Connor NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 01: Photo of Sinead O'CONNOR (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns) (Michel Linssen/Redferns via Getty Images)

