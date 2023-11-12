Sheriff: Man accused of running over 86-year-old father multiple times, killing him A man has been arrested after his father was run over and killed in Treasure Island, Florida Saturday evening. (bsheasby/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A man has been arrested after his father was run over and killed in Treasure Island, Florida Saturday evening.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday just before 9 p.m., deputies with the Major Accident Investigation Team were called out to R Bar in Treasure Island about a deadly hit-and-run crash that involved a pedestrian.

Investigators say that Thomas McKeown, 86, was hit and dragged by a black pickup truck in the parking lot of 245 108th Avenue. The pickup truck fled the area before deputies arrived.

Authorities say Thomas McKeown was killed after he fell in front of the pickup truck that was backing up into a parking spot, according to WFLA.

The sheriff’s office said that the pickup truck started to move and ran over Thomas McKeown. He was dragged through the parking. The truck then reversed and moved forward a few times. The truck ran over him multiple times before it left the area.

Thomas McKeown was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials say during the investigation, it was learned that Thomas McKeown’s son, Mark McKeown, 61, was driving the pickup truck that hit him. He was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Investigators say that impairment may be a factor in the crash.