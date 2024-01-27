Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s cancer prognosis is ‘excellent’: no further treatment needed

Defense Secretary Austin ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 22: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at the Pentagon on November 22, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Austin gave opening remarks to participating members including foreign ministers and secretary of states. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to return to the Pentagon next week after his doctors say his prostate cancer prognosis is good.

Austin’s doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center say he will not need any further treatments, according to The Associated Press.

Austin, 70, was diagnosed last month with prostate cancer, according to the AP. He stayed in the hospital for about two weeks after complications from a prostatectomy. Doctors said his cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent.”

Austin was released from the hospital on Jan. 15 and had been working at his house during his recovery, CNN reported.

“Beyond planned physical therapy and regular post-prostatectomy follow-up appointments, he has no planned further treatment for his cancer,” a statement from his doctors said, according to CNN.

Austin’s hospitalization was not disclosed to President Joe Biden or any other senior administration officials for days, CNN reported. The AP reported he did not inform the White House or his deputy when he was hospitalized. Biden was informed about his diagnosis by him about a week after he was in the ICU. An internal Pentagon review and an IG review is underway regarding the incident.

Austin is expected to be working again at the Pentagon on Monday, a defense official said, according to the AP. Details about his return have not been announced.

He made his first public appearance during a virtual Ukraine contact defense group meeting earlier this week, the AP reported.

