Secret Service agent protecting Biden’s granddaughter opens fire during car break-in

Naomi Biden Naomi Biden and Peter Neal arrive for a state dinner at the White House on Oct. 25, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Secret Service agent protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter fired a gun late Sunday after spotting three people breaking the window of an unmarked government car, according to multiple reports.

Agents were protecting Naomi Biden, Hunter Biden’s daughter, when they saw three people breaking the window of an unmarked Secret Service SUV, The Associated Press reported. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident happened in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington D.C.

“During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck,” Guglielmi said. “The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and regional lookout was issued to supporting units.”

Officials did not immediately share a description of the alleged car burglars.

The incident happened as Washington D.C. grapples with an uptick in crime, according to CNN. Data from the Metropolitan Police Department shows motor vehicle theft is up 98% in D.C. when compared to numbers from 2022.

