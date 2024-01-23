School bus driver pulls out stun gun during route when students get ‘rowdy’

Bus driver resigns: A South Carolina school bus driver who showed unruly students a stun gun resigned after she was placed on administrative leave. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina school bus driver allegedly pulled out a stun gun when students on her route “got rowdy,” school district officials said.

The driver, who finished her route on Jan. 18, was placed on administrative leave before she resigned, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported.

Officials said the veteran driver showed students the pink combination stun gun and flashlight but did not use it. None of the 15 students aboard the bus were injured, WSPA-TV reported.

According to Spartanburg School District 7 officials, the driver pulled out the stun gun in an attempt to quiet an unruly group of Carver Middle School students, according to the newspaper. District officials said the item was held up to “address what she perceived to be a disruptive bus route.”

The disruption on the bus was not a fight, district spokesperson Beth Lancaster told the Herald-Journal. She called the incident as “loud and otherwise unruly behavior” involving the middle school students.

“We are disappointed that this driver’s decision to bring an unauthorized deterrent (in this case a taser) into the presence of students and on school property has created such a disruption for all involved,” the district wrote in a statement.

It was the first such incident for the driver, The State newspaper of Columbia reported. The driver, who was not identified, was placed on administrative leave but had resigned by Jan. 19.

Kevin Bobo, a spokesperson with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were called to the scene by the district’s transportation director, according to the Herald-Journal. No parents filed police reports, he said.

“I’ve been doing this 28 years and this is my first time dealing with anything like this,” Spartanburg Superintendent Russell Booker told the newspaper. “We are going to have contact with our staff regarding tasers and pepper spray, I am going to use this as a reminder for all of our staff members.

“It’s unfortunate,” Booker said, noting that the former employee “had been a good driver for us.” “She made a poor decision.”

