‘Rust’ shooting: Alec Baldwin pulled trigger, firearms report shows

Alec Baldwin Alec Baldwin speaks on stage during the Hamptons International Film Festival on Oct. 6, 2018 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival, File)

Actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger of a gun that went off on the set of “Rust” in 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a new forensic firearms report.

Baldwin previously denied having pulled the trigger of the prop Colt .45 revolver he was holding on Oct. 21, 2021, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Authorities said Baldwin was setting up for a scene when the gun went off, shooting the bullet that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

In a report dated Aug. 2, firearms expert Lucien Haag wrote that the trigger of the Italian-made Pietta pistol would have had to have been pulled to fire the gun.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” Haag wrote.

Earlier, Baldwin said that he pulled and then released the gun’s hammer because Hutchins wanted to get a close-up of the pistol’s loaded barrel, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Haag’s report was filed in court as part of a motion by attorneys representing “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in Hutchins’ death. In a statement obtained by KOAT-TV, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said Tuesday’s court filing amounted to “nothing but a press grab.”

“Charges are still being considered against Mr. Baldwin but a final decision has not yet been made,” she added.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Baldwin in April, saying in a statement that “new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis.”

It remained unclear Wednesday whether charges would be filed against Baldwin. Morrissey told The Associated Press that a formal announcement would be forthcoming, though she did not say when.

Last week, Gutierrez-Reed pleaded not guilty to charges related to Hutchins’ death. Her trial is expected to begin in December.