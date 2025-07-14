Richard Dreyfuss cancels SharkCon appearance due to health issue

FILE PHOTO: Richard Dreyfuss attends the screening of “American Graffiti” during the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Dreyfuss had to cancel an appearance in Tampa due to his health. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)

“Jaws” actor Richard Dreyfuss had to cancel his appearance at SharkCon due to his health.

Dreyfuss, who appeared in an Instagram video under a blanket that read “Jaws 50,” in honor of the film’s 50th anniversary this year, said that he had been diagnosed with a virus. His wife, Svetlana Erokhin, who was off-screen, said it was viral bronchitis, Variety reported.

He said his doctors advised him not to fly and that the flight would have been five hours.

SharkCon was being held in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend and was sponsored by National Geographic, according to People magazine.

Dreyfuss was one-third of the team that hunted down the shark in the 1975 film. He portrayed Matt Hooper, an oceanologist and shark expert.

AMC Theatres will be playing the original “Jaws” on the big screen on Aug. 29, Deadline reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group