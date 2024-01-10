Reports: Nick Saban retiring as Alabama football coach

Nick Saban: The coach has won seven national titles, six with Alabama. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Nick Saban, who won seven national college football championships -- six at Alabama -- has decided to retire, according to The New York Times and ESPN.

Saban, 72, who just completed his 17th season at Alabama, is stepping down, ESPN reported. In addition to his six titles at Alabama, Saban also won a national crown at LSU in 2003.

He has compiled a 297-71-1 record in 28 seasons, including a 206-29 mark at Alabama, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Breaking News from @TheAthletic: Nick Saban is retiring as the coach of Alabama’s football team, ending a storied partnership that saw him return the Crimson Tide to the top of college football with six national titles in 12 years. https://t.co/8qWtiecrbR pic.twitter.com/3PhdKrt2oJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 10, 2024

Saban has coached four Heisman Trophy winners, and has won nine Southeastern Conference championships.

Saban has coached the Tide to eight playoff appearances in the 10 years of the College Football Playoff format.

His latest squad at Alabama went 12-2, knocked off two-time defending national champion Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game. The Tide then lost a 27-20 overtime game in the College Football Playoff semifinals to eventual national champion Michigan.

Saban’s seven national championship wins since 1998 are more than double the amount of any other head coach, according to ESPN. Urban Meyer is next with three, followed by Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney with two each.

Saban also coached in the NFL, serving as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1994. He was also the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, where he compiled a 15-17 record from 2005 to 2006, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

After going 7-6 in his first season at Alabama, Saban’s teams won at least 10 games for the next 16 years, AL.com reported.

