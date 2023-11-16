Rep. George Santos will not seek reelection

Rep. George Santos

Santos to not run for reelection FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol Building on November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Embattled Rep. George Santos said Thursday that he will not seek reelection after the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report accusing the New York Republican of breaking several laws.

Santos announced his decision in a social media post, writing, “my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time.”

