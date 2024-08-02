Recall alert: Wall mirrors sold at Lowe’s recalled, can fall from metal plate

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of mirrors sold exclusively by Lowe's. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 27,400 mirrors sold exclusively at Lowe’s.

The Origin 21 mirrors can come off of the metal plate and fall, posing laceration and impact hazards, the CPSC said.

The mirrors were oval (model L1-MH-1693) or rectangular (model L1-MH-1647) and came in black metal frames. The models are printed on a label on the back of the mirror.

If you have the mirror you should stop using it and contact Huahong Art Home Shares for instructions on how to get a full refund. You will have to provide photos of the mirror.

For more information contact Huahong Art Home Shares by phone at 888-803-0488 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email or online.

